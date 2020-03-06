EDMOND — Two Oklahoma Christian five-run innings proved too much for Meeker to overcome Thursday as the hosts prevailed 10-9.

Oklahoma Christian scored five times in the bottom of the first inning, overcoming a three-run Meeker burst in the top of the frame. Then, with Meeker up 9-3 — thanks to three three-run innings — OC earned five runs in the bottom of the fifth to finalize the scoring.

Meeker outhit Oklahoma Christian 9-5 but committed seven errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Caleb Chapman had a two-run home run for Meeker. Cam Holt and Jacob Meeker recorded two hits apiece with Holt doubling.

Meeker (2-1) will entertain Wellston at 4:30 today.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.