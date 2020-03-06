TECUMSEH – Gabi Jordan cranked out two home runs while Harley Sturm and Shaelee Cranford had one apiece Thursday as the Tecumseh Lady Savages opened the 2020 spring slow pitch softball season with a 15-3 rout of Holdenville in 3 ½ innings.

Sturm finished 3-for-3 from the plate with a homer, double, four runs batted in and two runs scored. Jordan ended up 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Ayzia Shirey had a 2-for-3 effort with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Katelyn Fleming doubled in a 1-for-1 outing with two runs scored and a walk and Cranford was 1-for-2 with her homer, two RBIs and a run scored. Hanna Frizzell also knocked in a run while going 1-for-2.

Tecumseh totaled 13 hits.

Taylor Frizzell allowed just four hits as all three Holdenville runs were earned.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.

