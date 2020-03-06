McLOUD — The Lady Redskins of McLoud required just 2 ½ innings to dispose of Wellston 18-3 Thursday.

McLoud (2-0) posted six runs in the first and 12 in the second.

Jessie Wooten headed McLoud’s 18-hit attack with two home runs, a single and five runs

batted in.

Shyann Shipman was 3-for-3 with a HR, triple and three RBIs. Taylor Kennedy recorded a double and single while knocking in four runs. Rachelle Stephens added a triple.

McLoud will play two home games today — Davenport at 3:30 and Stonewall at 5 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.