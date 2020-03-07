McLOUD — The Lady Redskins of McLoud chalked up two run-rule victories Friday.

McLoud needed just 3 1/2 innings to riddle Davenport, 7-3. McLoud netted 13 runs in the second inning.

McLoud accumulated 12 hits as Lexie Boyer led the way with two home runs and five runs batted in.

Kianne Wahpekeche also drove in five runs as she went 3-for-3 with a roundtripper and a double.

Callie Cardin went 2-for-2 with a home run.

McLoud also required just 3 ½ innings to riddle Stonewall 14-1. Cardin headed the 17-hit attack at 3-for-3 and drove in four runs.

Boyer was 3-for-3 with a triple, Jessie Wooten went 2-of-3 with a HR, Rachelle Stephens was 2-of-3 with a triple and Mycah Wahpekeche tripled and drove in three runs.

McLoud (4-0) will play at Luther Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.