A few years ago, the Pope suggested that if we are going to give up something for Lent, then what we should give up is “indifference.” This has really stuck with me, because there is so much indifference in our world today. Particularly indifference that impacts human beings.

Just this past week I noticed the truck used for our local animal shelter. It reminded me that we have a shelter for homeless dogs and cats, but we don’t have any kind of a real shelter for homeless human beings, and it seems there is a lot of indifference to this problem in Shawnee.

As Christians, we should remember that during His ministry Jesus was a homeless person depending on the hospitality of others. We should also remember that He told us to cloth the naked, feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, shelter the homeless, help those who are ill and those in prison. I believe that today that would include those trapped in prisons of addiction.

We seem to be indifferent to finding the true reasons people become homeless. During meetings last year regarding the development of a new comprehensive plan for Shawnee, it was reported that the average rent in Shawnee is $650 per month. For many people, this might seem reasonable. However, a person working 40 hours per week at minimum wage would be spending more than half of their take-home pay just for rent. The current minimum wage in Oklahoma is $7.25 per hour. A person working 40 hours at minimum wage would gross $290 per week. However, they would have to pay a minimum of 7.65 percent for Social Security and Medicare tax so they would net somewhere around $268 per week. There is simply no way they could afford an average apartment in Shawnee and still be able to pay for utilities, food, and transportation. Add a child or a family and you have a formula for people being homeless.

It might surprise some people that Arkansas, which we Oklahomans tend to look down on, has a minimum wage of $10.00 per hour. Could our indifference to our low minimum wage in Oklahoma be a reason we have so much homelessness in Shawnee? Twenty-seven of our fifty states had a minimum wage that is higher than Oklahoma with sixteen states having a minimum wage of $10 per hour or higher.

We also seem to be indifferent to many other basic needs that are not being met within our community. Did you know that SNAP cards (used to be called food stamps) cannot be used to purchase necessities that most of us take for granted such as toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, laundry soap, bath soap, etc. I discovered this while loading weekend backpacks a couple of times for high school students who wouldn’t have food over the weekend if not for the food that gets put into their backpacks by volunteers each week. I was shocked to find that almost every student who was getting a backpack also had a personal hygiene list to pick from and almost all wanted toilet paper, soap, toothpaste, and other hygiene products. How can we be indifferent to such basic needs in our community?

It has been estimated that more than 200 students in our school system are technically homeless. How can we who follow Jesus be indifferent to that?

How can we be indifferent to the recent announcement of the end of Shawnee Family Promise which was helping homeless families get back on their feet? This program was supported by several of our local churches. If we remain indifferent, what will these families be forced to do now?

We have many churches within our community that are not indifferent to many of these issues. Several of our churches have emergency food banks. Some of our churches in the downtown area have signs inviting people to free meals. Some of our churches have clothes closets, others have adopted public schools in order to assist children. One of our churches will soon be implementing a program that will benefit children of incarcerated parents.

We also need to overcome our indifference to those who need mental health assistance, those who need more encouragement and opportunities to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

We need to overcome our indifference to the lack of real public transportation in our community. I have only touched on some of the areas of indifference within our community.

When the Pope suggested that Christians give up indifference for Lent, he was calling Christians to become more involved in social justice and to stop being indifferent to the needs of people we encounter every day.

In Pope Frances’ paper of a few years ago titled, “Rejoice and Be Glad,” he was answering may of his critics within the church whose focus is on religious knowledge they possess as a sign of their holiness. He called them “Contemporary Gnostics.” The Pope said holiness is found in the depths of our charity (love), not in our knowledge.

Yes, I’m a Protestant who is not ashamed to have read papers by Pope Francis. I believe we Christians can all learn from one another, but above all we should be learning from Christ Jesus and doing the things that He did. Jesus certainly wasn’t indifferent to those He encountered in His life and ministry. In fact he focused on those who were ignored by the religious leadership of the day.

A reading that should cause us give up our indifference can be found in Matthew 25:31-46. Give it a read and keep it in mind as you go through Lent.