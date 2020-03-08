This is the second installment of an interview with Bartlesville native Jerry Hains, which Joe Todd conducted on Oct. 1, 2019. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity. The final installment will appear in next week’s Examiner-Enterprise.

By Joe Todd

T: What did you do in Thailand?

H: We would take pictures of different government facilities. Philco was putting in a lot of satellite stations and computer data stations and we were filming all that. Our commanding officer for out unit was a colonel in the Pentagon. He was actually a photographer in World War II and hit Normandy.

T: Were you at a military base in Bangkok?

H: No … we actually lived in a hotel called Fortuna. We went TDY (temporary duty assignment), so we got TDY pay. I guess it was just easier for us to get in and out of where we wanted to go with the military.

T: Were you photographing American installations?

H: Yes. I don’t know if they were classified areas or not.

T: Did you stay strictly in Thailand?

H: On that first trip I did.

T: What was the attitude of the local people towards you in Bangkok?

H: Where I stayed, it was great. The people were kind and courteous and friendly. My best friend I met in service was in Thailand. He came over about a month after me. … and there was one guy at the hotel that was friends with everybody and when he was off, we would rent motorcycles and we would go out in the country and he would go with us. He was our guide and interpreter. We called him Bones because he was so thin.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Thailand?

H: The things we were filming didn’t interest me but had to do the job, so I did it. We did a lot of interviews with commanding officers, a couple of generals. When they saw our orders, they didn’t hesitate because they wanted to be on that camera. The most vivid stuff was on the weekends when we didn’t have anything to do.

T: What did you do on the weekends?

H: We rented motorcycles and went out to the villages and saw the people and the kids. The kids would just swarm you. We always carried two or three rolls of Life Savers. Pull those out and you thought I was the king of Thailand. They were poor kids in the villages.

T: How long were you in Thailand?

H: Three months. All the rotations were three months. Three months in and we were home about three months. We then went to Vietnam and back and then to Korea.

T: When you came home, where were you based?

H: Fort Shafter. I brought my wife over and she was at Fort Shafter. Our first apartment was down by Waikiki Beach.

T: Where in Vietnam was your second rotation?

H: We had a villa in Saigon, about a mile from Tan Son Nhut, so we could get to the Tan Son Nhut Air Force Base to catch a plane to wherever we were going.

T: What was your reaction when you first landed in Vietnam?

H: Probably how dirty the city was and all the bicycles and motorcycles. Most of the time when I was out and I didn’t go out very often in Saigon; people were stand offish.

T: Why?

H: Maybe they didn’t trust us. The French were there for so long and now the Americans. The thing that bothered me the most when I was there was how many young people were not in the military. That bothered me; here we were supposedly fighting their war, why weren’t they in the war?

T: Did you have security around the villa?

H: No, we had no military security. We had our own, we had weapons and an iron gate at the front and that was closed at night and kept locked. There were probably 15 or 18 of us and a commanding officer, usually a captain and a sergeant. After Tet we pulled guard duty for several months.

T: What did you do in Vietnam?

H: I was a photographer. I went out on different jobs. We did a story on chaplains in Vietnam. We did a story on the mortuary and identification of the bodies but I wasn’t on that one. We would go into places like the First Cavalry — Big Red — then go south. The farthest north I got was Da Nang. I was in Da Nang during Tet. We were there doing a job and we were staying in hotel on the Commons but was ran by the Army. The morning of Tet 1968, I heard all this racket. I thought it was firecrackers because it was the Chinese New Year. I went down to the lobby and here were all these people that had been wounded. We were a team of three, a motion picture camera, still photographer and sound man. We got a hold of the place where the attack came from and got a ride with a Navy officer, but by the time we got out there the fighting was over and they were bringing in the bodies. There were no American casualties; they were all North Vietnamese.

T: What were you thinking while this was going on?

H: I don’t remember. This attack came through a cemetery and what I remember was these two South Vietnamese soldiers had a wire tied around the neck of these two Viet Cong and dragging them up the road. They were dead, I can see that today, and one was completely naked and they were making fun of him. The other one, the only part that was left was his head and his chest, everything else was gone. After that, this old Vietnamese gentleman grabbed my arm and started pulling me toward this house. It was a shack and I went with him but I was hesitant. I got in there and laying on the dining room table, about 4 feet long was his daughter and she was dead. She was laying there in a white dress and the cutest little girl. He was just crying and I think he was just asking why? He was wrinkled and looked more like a grandfather then a father. I think of that girl almost every day.

I finally left there and was walking down the road by the cemetery and they were bringing in all the Viet Cong bodies. They were men and they were women. They were lining them up on the shoulder of the road. There were probably 20 or 25 they were lining up. I kept walking down the road and at the end of the road was this family, a mother and three children and they had been blown apart. They had been to the market and had all the groceries scattered. To this day, I cannot remember shooting one frame. I think I was in total shock in what I was seeing. The guy that was with me, the still photographer, he was shooting away. His name is Dick Durant and he lives in Colorado now. After the service, he worked for National Geographic. He was a great photographer. We left there and there is not much I remember after that.

T: You were in Vietnam three months?

H: Three months and rotated out.

T: Back to Fort Shafter?

H: Yes.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Vietnam?

H: That day. One of our guys in Vietnam got the silver star. We had an officer that got wounded and he pulled him out of danger. The friend that I made in Thailand, we would have him over for dinner. He told be before our second round to Vietnam, he was going to ask this girl to marry him. In the Philippines, he stopped off and picked up a wooden carved water buffalo. He brought it to me and told me to keep it because he didn’t want to leave it down at the barracks. He went over the first of November. He was killed Nov. 28; he was shot down in a helicopter. He just turned 21 back in August. He was a great kid. He could sing and laugh and just enjoyed life. That just tore me up. They had to send dental records to identify the body. I knew I had orders to go over in three or four weeks later. We had a memorial in Fort Shafter. I was the one with a lieutenant went to the girlfriend and told her that he had been killed. She just fell in my arms crying. I got to Vietnam and asked the guys, where was Rick’s bunk. They told me and I went up there and just fell on the bed crying. That is the first time I cried.