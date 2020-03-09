A Bartlesville police officer was treated for exposure to fentanyl while processing evidence from a drug stop on Friday and taken to a local hospital, according to the Bartlesville Police Department.

Sgt. Daniel Elkins said an evening shift supervisor had conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on Friday. Two people were in the car: The driver was arrested on traffic violations, and the passenger ultimately was arrested on several drug charges.

While the officer was packaging the evidence, he noticed he was experiencing symptoms possibly linked to exposure to fentanyl. He was able to inform other nearby officers that he was not feeling well before he fell over and became momentarily unresponsive, according to Elkins.

The other patrol officers administered Narcan immediately. Narcan is used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, namely slowed or stopped breathing; when given in time, can save a life.

The stricken officer was transported to Jane Phillips Hospital where he received an additional seven dosages of Narcan, Elkins reported. Medical personal said the officer had come in contact with methamphetamine that was laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It typically is used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery. It also is also sometimes used to treat patients with chronic pain who are physically tolerant to other opioids.

Some drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA because it takes very little to produce a high with fentanyl, making it a cheaper option, the NIDA reports.

“This is especially risky when people taking drugs don’t realize they might contain fentanyl as a cheap but dangerous additive. They might be taking stronger opioids than their bodies are used to and can be more likely to overdose,” the agency states on its website.

—Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise