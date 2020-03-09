Melvin E Burleson age 83 of Wyandotte and Grove area went home to be with the lord March 6, 2020.

Melvin was born July 9, 1938 in Lamont California. Son of Kenny and Fern Burleson.

Melvin married Phyllis Wright April 7th in Neosho, Missouri. Together they have three children, Ray Burleson & wife Tracy, Grove, Oklahoma. Mary Ann Cunningham Grove, Oklahoma, Donald Burleson and wife Brenda, Seneca, Missouri.

Grand son Travis Burleson, Kelsey Lewis Kansas & Ty Lewis Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

13 siblings. Danny, Ralph, Larry, Lee, an Bob Burleson.

Three sisters Bea Smith, Shirley Page, and Mae Shobe.

Melvin run a dairy an did construction work all his life.

Visitation March 12th, 2020 6 to 8 p.m. Campbell Biddlecome, Seneca, Missouri.

Funeral is Friday March 13th, 10 a.m. at Wayside Assembly, Wyandotte Oklahoma.