Week of Mar. 11 to Mar. 17

Spring Break is upon us, as the Barnsdall students begin their spring vacation this week on Friday, March 13. Students will return to school on Monday, March 23. Grade cards will go home with students when they return from their break to reflect their third nine-weeks grades. As always, parents and guardians are able to monitor their child’s grades using the Wengage parent portal at www.ok.wengage.com/barnsdall.

Barnsdall students are taking their benchmark assessments through IXL this week to finish up the end of the nine weeks. The benchmark assessments are used to identify areas of need, areas of mastery and prepare for state testing. State testing will begin in April for grades 3-8 and high school juniors. Grades 3-8 will participate in testing provided by Cognia while the juniors will be administered the ACT for free. The ACT will be given on Tuesday, April 7 to all juniors. A more detailed schedule of the state testing dates and academic subjects tested for each grade level will be provided at a later time.

All baseball and softball teams are participating in tournaments this week as they prepare for a week off for spring break. The Lady Panthers high school softball team will travel to Beggs for a tournament, while the high school baseball team travels to Caney Valley. Both tournaments will begin, Thursday, March 12. The junior high baseball team will also travel to a tournament this week at Woodland beginning Thursday, March 12. Good luck Barnsdall Panthers!

The Osage Nation is hosting an ACT/SAT Test Prep class in Hominy for all Osage and JOM students free of charge. The class will be held during spring break on Tuesday, March 17. All students in grades 6-12 are invited to attend. Students will participate in a practice test, learn about financial literacy and receive a free lunch. The class will be held at the Osage Nation Education Department in the Osage Industrial Park. If you are interested in attending, please register by calling 918-287-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov. Space is limited, so register today.

It’s time to start planning for summer. The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are offering FREE Summer Academies to all students in grades 8-12. There are 24 summer academies at 16 different college campuses across the state of Oklahoma. Students will live on campus and experience college life while learning and exploring science, technology, engineering and math majors. Registration is open and spaces fill up quickly. Register today at the following link: www.okhighered.org/summer-academies

Community & School Events

March 12

HS Baseball, Caney Valley Tournament

JH Baseball, Conference Tournament at Woodland

HS Softball, Beggs Tournament

March 13

HS Baseball, Caney Valley Tournament

JH Baseball, Home vs. Hominy, 4 p.m.

HS Softball, Beggs Tournament

March 14

HS Baseball, Caney Valley Tournament

JH Baseball, Conference Tournament at Woodland

HS Softball, Beggs Tournament

March 16

No School, Spring Break

HS Baseball at Oklahoma Union, 12 p.m.

March 17

No School, Spring Break