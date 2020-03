Dennis E. Haugh, Shawnee resident, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 68.

Dennis E. Haugh, Shawnee resident, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 68.

A celebration of life service will be held at American Legion, 201 E. Park, Tecumseh, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. A potluck dinner will be after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.