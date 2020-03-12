The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Wahsington County Court records:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

March 9

• Drake Lloyd Hines, 25, charged wih embezzlement by bailee.

Bartlesville Police Department

March 9

• Nathaniel Jones Jr., 29, charged with service failure to appear warrant, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.

• Christina Ann Mattix, 36, charged with driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and obstructing driver’s view or control.

• Ronald Anthony Alexander, 45, charged with driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Joshua Gordan Bowman, 47, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

• Tyshawn Cochran, 23, on charges of contempt of court and threats to kill.

• Edward Ray Florence Jr., 66, on charges of obtaining merchandise under false pretense.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

March 9

• Justice Trebor Boatright, 23, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.