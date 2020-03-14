Sun Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — The Miami Dolphins worked quickly to bring in two top NFL draft prospects to their Davie facility Friday before the league canceled all pre-draft visits due to the new coronavirus.

The Dolphins hosted Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins — both considered first-round talents.

Dobbins, who has been training in South Florida for much of the pre-draft process, was already in town and did not need to fly in for the visit. Love, on the other hand, traveled to South Florida and met with the Dolphins after Dobbins’ visit concluded. Both visits were arranged by the team on Thursday, according to league sources.

The Dolphins, armed with 14 draft picks and nearly $100 million in salary-cap space, have plenty riding on this offseason as their extensive rebuilding process continues under coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier.

The Dolphins have three first-round picks (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) and two second-round picks (39, 56), and are expected to use at least two of those picks on a franchise quarterback and dynamic running back.

The Dolphins wanted to meet with both players before the NFL prevented teams from hosting draft prospects. That ruling was relayed to teams in a memo Friday afternoon.

Several analysts view Love as the third best quarterback in the draft — behind LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Oregon’s Justin Herbert is also in that mix.

Taking Love with the No. 5 pick may be a stretch for the Dolphins.

, but that could be their best option if Burrow and Tagovailoa are already off the board. The Dolphins risk losing Love if they try to wait until the No. 18 pick to draft him — unless they maneuver a draft-day draft to select him in a more ideal spot.

The Nos. 18 and 26 picks also may be too early to draft a running back like Dobbins, with Miami also needing to fill more pressing needs at offensive tackle and defensive end. The Dolphins also could trade the No. 26 pick if they need to package it with the No. 5 pick to move up to acquire a player like Tagovailoa.

Love may have the biggest upside as a player, drawing comparisons at times to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, but may be the least polished player of the top four quarterbacks in the draft.

Love, who completed just 61.9% of his throws with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season, is an athletic, strong-armed quarterback who struggled last season after losing his head coach, offensive line and all of his playmakers.

He had a breakout year in 2018, throwing for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Love had an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, where he first met with the Dolphins. He fits the athletic mold new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey is looking for. He rushed for 403 yards and nine touchdowns at Utah State, but is best described as crafty because he uses his mobility to buy time in the pocket.

In December, however, Love was among four Utah State athletes charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found marijuana on them. The charges were dropped in January.

Dobbins, who scored 43 touchdowns and gained 5,104 total yards at Ohio State, has been a top target for the Dolphins and he’s confident he could make an immediate impact on the team if they drafted him.

“I know that they kind of want a running back,” Dobbins said about the Dolphins during his media session at the NFL combine last month. “From what I’ve seen, (their) running game was down last year so I definitely think they would benefit from getting a running back.”

The evaluation process for NFL teams has changed drastically due to the growing concerns of the new coronavirus. In addition to the NFL canceling pre-draft visits, teams will only be allowed to have phone and video conversations with prospects, according to NFL Network. The Dolphins announced Thursday that they have suspended travel for coaches and scouts.

Many colleges have already canceled their Pro Day workouts, which provides NFL teams the opportunity to further scout prospects before the draft. Some NFL teams, like the Washington Redskins and New York Jets, have shut down their facilities entirely, requiring staffers to work from home.

“The safety of everyone associated with the Miami Dolphins is of the utmost importance,” the team released in a statement Thursday. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take advice from our medical staff and public officials.”

———

(c)2020 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):