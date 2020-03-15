Walter “Pete” Roy Bryan, Jr.

Mr. Walter Roy Bryan, Jr., 87, of Bartlesville, died at 6:58 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ascension St. John’s Hospital in Bartlesville, OK. Memorial services for Mr. Bryan was held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at East Cross United Methodist Church with Reverend Chad Perceful and Jeff Burris officiating. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial funds have been established and those who wish may send their contributions to the Fold’s of Honor Foundation, Dept. #13 Tulsa, OK 74182 or the Adam’s Memorial Golf Foundation, 5801 Tuxedo Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Mr. Bryan was born in Van Buren, Arkansas on August 16, 1932 the son of Walter Roy, Sr. and Pauline (Ingram) Bryan. His primary education was divided between Van Buren Public Schools and Henryetta Public Schools. He graduated from Henryetta Senior High School in 1949 and was awarded a Vocal Music letter of achievement.

Upon graduation, he enrolled in Tulsa Business College in Tulsa, OK. It was at this time when he faithfully decided to serve his country and joined the United States Air Force as a Control Tower Operator in Wiesbaden, Germany, the U.S. Air Force Headquarters in Europe, until his Honorable discharge in August,1954.

Upon his return to the states, he continued his formal college education at Mississippi State College while pursuing an Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Degree. In 1955, he transferred to Oklahoma A & M, commonly known today as Oklahoma State University, in Stillwater, OK where he achieved his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture in May of 1957.

After graduation, he returned to Henryetta, met the love of his life, Adele “Tootsie” Kouri and they were married on June 27, 1965. It was also during this time he followed in his father’s footsteps joining Eagle Pitcher in Henryetta, OK as a company accountant. Later, in 1968, he transferred to the company’s Joplin, Mo site where he became a comptroller for Eagle Pitcher Chemicals & Fibers Division. In September of 1977, he and a fellow Eagle Pitcher plant manager Bud Woolley, developed and became co-owners of B & W Micronutrients, a company established in Bartlesville, OK that manufactured zinc sulfate fertilizer and distributed throughout the Midwest states.

Mr. Bryan was an avid golfer and served the community as a member of the Adam’s Golf Operations Committee and member of Adam’s Men’s Golf Association. It was during this time, when he met Scott Barker and the two became longtime golf buddies and friends. He enjoyed reading, pheasant hunting, and was a wood craftsman, all while supporting OSU athletics, his college alma mater. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, warrior, and humble man of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Roy Sr. and Pauline Bryan; his sister, Martha Jane Payton of Skiatook, OK; and his brother, Dwight Bryan of Henryetta, OK.

He is survived by his wife, Adele “Tootsie” Bryan; son and daughter, Kevin and Terri Bryan; grandson, Kamden T. Bryan all of Bartlesville, OK; and sister, Joan Eanes of Muskogee, OK.