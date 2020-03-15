Felix Tenorio
Felix Michael Tenorio died Feb. 15. Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:15 p.m. March 18 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Grand Junction, Colorado. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Darrell Kerr
Darrell Allen Kerr, 67, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the White Rose Cemetery under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Terry Newman
Terry Lee Newman, 66, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.