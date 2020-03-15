Editor's Note: This story is part of a series focusing on Shawnee High School students who are preparing for future careers through internships as part of Individual Career Academic Plan (ICAP).

Shawnee High School senior Jaela Daily spends time nearly everyday observing tissue and blood samples and learning about histopathology during her internship at the SSM St. Anthony Hospital Shawnee Laboratory.

According to the 18-year-old, for the last three years she has been living with Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) which is an Immune Disorder that attacks her platelets and she often has to give blood samples for.

"It's fascinated me since I've been getting my blood drawn and...it's been taken to the laboratory and so I just really wanted to see what it's like back here and see how the body works," Daily said.

Daily said she has enjoyed the work she does in the lab and is learning a lot about histopathology.

"I enjoy being in here with the tissues and (learning) about what's cancerous and what's not in different places all over the body," Daily said.

The 18-year-old said she feels she's benefitted greatly at her internship because it gives her an inside look into an interesting part of the medical field.

"I've been learning a lot about biology and what I want to do more...before I started I didn't know if I actually wanted to go into medical or not," Daily said.

Daily said she still isn't sure if she'd like to go into the medical field, but her internship has confirmed her passion for microbiology.

The senior said she's enjoyed working with her mentor, Laboratory Medical Director and Pathologist Dr. Levi Jones.

According to Jones, Daily is the first high school intern the lab has had and she's been extremely helpful and she's gaining important experience.

"She's interested in what's going on and helpful at the bench...She gets the benefit of I can tell her about the cases as we go and the educational opportunities that come with the specimens," Jones said. "I do think she's capable of doing something in the medical field. She has a good background as well as getting this exposure and she's a top student at the high school."

In addition to her internship, Daily said she has been in band, she's interested in ceramics and she's a Library Aid at SHS.

After she graduates, Daily said she plans on attending Rose State College for her basic college courses and then attending Oklahoma State University for microbiology.