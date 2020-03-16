What inspired you to become an educator?

When I was a little girl, I would play school. I was always the teacher, and I would also be the bus driver on my bike around the backyard afterwards.

I had teachers who would inspire me to work to my highest potential. I also had those that seemed to only see the things I did wrong and never acknowledged what I did right. I wanted to have a positive impact on our future generations and teaching them to have respect for themselves and others.

I had respect for my teachers, especially Mrs. Della Craighead, my English teacher. I still remember the story she told us about how the Oreo cookies saved her life. I have told my students today the same story she told our class 40 years ago.

I started out being a volunteer to read with elementary students who needed someone to sit and help them read better. My own kids were all in school, and I wanted to give back and help out. I really enjoyed working with the students at school. My husband did not understand how I could be happy at a job I was not getting paid to do. I tried to explain to him that it is a feeling you get when you are helping students to understand and believe in their own abilities. I loved it! By the end of the school year, I wanted to work at the school full time.

I started at Madison Middle School as a teacher’s assistant, I went to Mid-High as a registered paraprofessional and teacher and then Bartlesville High School as a teacher when the schools became one. I would encourage anyone who remembers a beloved teacher who inspired them to be who they are today, to volunteer at any of our schools. We have a need for volunteers during our testing window and throughout the year.

What is most challenging as an educator?

Remembering all of the classes that were offered 40 years ago in high school and not having them available to our students today.Driver’s education was part of the curriculum and I did not pay extra for it. I never forgot the film on the simulator with the ball rolling into the street, put on the brakes, because a kid will run out in front of you without looking. Real life skills!

Home economics was also a class to take. I learned to sew on a button and I made one of those down puffer vests in that class. My son took that class, and his shipmates in the Navy would pay him to sew their ranks on their uniforms. They didn’t know how to do it and he needed the money.

Wood shop — I still have the table with the drawer I made in that class.

Auto shop — It helps to know how to change your oil or change a flat tire.

What teaching moment is most memorable?

We had a discussion in my environmental science class on how to utilize the Washington Park Mall to provide a place for our young people to go for entertainment and employment opportunities. I said I had remembered when the mall had just opened and the places that we had back in the day. The following ideas were shared and it was a combination of old ideas becoming new again. The problem of needing experience to get a job, and needing a job to get experience is not new. The students seemed to agree with the fact that merging old time values and new items could work.

Now, my husband is a substitute for BPS. He understands what I meant all those years ago about the feeling you get when you help students. It keeps me feeling young, and I am a kid at heart when it comes to a good snow day!

— Emily Droege