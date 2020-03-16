WASHINGTON D.C. - The White House Coronavirus Task Force (WHCTF) have released a new set of guidelines for the American public to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) during their Monday, March 15, press conference.

“We’ve made the decision to further toughen the guidelines and blunt the infection now,” said President Donald J. Trump. “We would much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it, and that’s what we are.”

New Guidelines

• All Americans work to engage in schooling from home, when possible

• Avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people

• Avoid discretionary travel

• Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants or public food courts

“If everyone makes these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus and we will have a big celebration together,” said Trump. “With several weeks of focused action we can turn the corner and turn it quickly.”

A vaccine candidate for the virus is in testing. There is also a development of anti-viral therapies.

“Its important for young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience symptoms they can easily spread this virus, putting countless others in harm’s way. We especially worry about our senior citizens,” said Trump.