Chicago Tribune

(TNS) — The second Loyola’s name was announced during Selection Sunday two years ago, forward Aundre Jackson called his mom.

A junior-college transfer with just one season of eligibility left, he had no way of knowing the magic lying ahead for Loyola, a stunning run from underdogs to the NCAA Tournament Final Four. But he knew hearing his team’s name called was a special moment, an achievement in itself.

That team won on buzzer-beaters, lucky bounces and team play — all while its team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, looked on from her wheelchair.

The human-interest stories and special moments make the absence of the NCAA Tournament — canceled Thursday amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus — heartbreaking for fans.

Who would have had a shot like Mario Chalmers in 2008?

Which coach would have become as beloved as Georgia State’s chair-falling, broken-foot leader Ron Hunter in 2015?

Whose name would we have learned to pronounce, spell and hold dear like Ali Farokhmanesh, the Northern Iowa guard whose 3-pointer toppled No. 1 Kansas in 2010?

The unknown is what I’ll miss most.

Here’s what I was looking forward to finding out during the 2020 NCAA Tournament:

———

1. Would Cassius Winston and Michigan State have won it all?

If anyone deserved this tournament, it was Winston.

Basketball can’t heal a broken heart. But after his younger brother Zachary died in November, Winston was enveloped in an embrace all season by teammates, fans and opponents. The competition was at least a distraction for him.

He returned for his senior season hoping to make a Final Four run and helping the Spartans to their first championship since 2000. The Spartans (22-9) were on a roll, winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with a string of five wins.

“I went out a champion,” Winston said in a Friday interview with ESPN. “It’s not the season that we wanted. It’s not the season that we expected. But at the end we fought though a lot, we battled and we got the chance to hoist up a trophy. My senior year, I feel like I ended with a championship.”

If the NCAA announces an extra season of eligibility for winter athletes, Winston should be the first player offered.

———

2. Would Illinois, Rutgers and Penn State put a cherry on top?

Watching those teams announced on Selection Sunday would have been a reward for their long-suffering fans.

All three former Big Ten bottom-dwellers had the resumes to make the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois went from a 21-loss team last season to a 21-win team. They haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013 — three coaches ago.

Rutgers (20-11) finished last in the Big Ten its first four seasons in the conference (2014-1018) and was 12th in 2018-19. The Scarlet Knights weren’t a laughingstock; they were all but a tournament lock.

Lamar Stevens returned for his senior season to help Penn State (21-10) secure what would have been their first tournament appearance since 2011. He was just seven points shy of setting the school’s scoring record.

These teams are a major reason why the Big Ten was considered such a bully conference. It would have been nice to see if any could have made a March run.

———

3. Was Sabrina Ionescu destined for a championship?

The Oregon player had established herself as a star, lauded by NBA and WNBA players. She was about to become a household name.

Ionescu became the only player — male or female — in college basketball history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

The Pac-12 regular-season and tournament champions would have been a No. 1 seed — and likely No. 2 overall seed — with a solid shot at returning to the Final Four. Ionescu returned for her senior season to win a title.

She would have won over new fans along the way.

———

4. How many Obi Toppin dunks would have gotten us out of our seats?

We’ll have to rely on YouTube to watch the Dayton forward’s dazzling dunking displays. One-handed jams. Alley-oops. Posterizing opponents.

He would have created a lot of content for the One Shining Moment video.

This was Dayton’s best chance since 1967 to make a Final Four run. The Flyers (29-2) were a likely No. 1 seed. They Atlantic 10 champions had won 20 in a row. Their star player is likely NBA-bound.

Dayton fans are loyal and would have provided roaring crowds at any site.

Now we’re left to imagine.

———

5. Was this Gonzaga’s year?

It seems as if Mark Few’s teams have a real chance to cut down the nets most seasons.

This team ripped through the West Coast Conference and finished with a 31-2 record.

Like the 2016-17 Gonzaga squad that advanced to the national championship game, this team put up points. The Bulldogs led the nation in scoring at 87.4 points per game and in scoring margin at 19 points.

Tournament opponents would have had a tough time keeping up. Keeping up would have been a tough challenge for tournament foes.