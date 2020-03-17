Troy Dustin Gatz was born Sept. 19, 1985, in Shawnee to Donald G. Gatz and Kelly (Padilla) Dahms. He was the second child of five.

Troy Dustin Gatz was born Sept. 19, 1985, in Shawnee to Donald G. Gatz and Kelly (Padilla) Dahms. He was the second child of five.

At an early age, Troy accepted Christ as his personal savior.

Troy attended school in Meeker. He is remembered by many for the sports he played at Meeker High School. Two noted accomplishments are playing in the Oklahoma High School State Basketball Tournament and pitching a perfect game on Father’s Day.

He met and was united with Katie Huerta for the last nine years. Troy has two beautiful children: Haiden and Carter.

Troy’s favorite thing to do was binge watch Netflix on the couch with Katie while eating all kinds of snacks.

Troy was a loving and caring person to family, friends and co-workers. Everyone recognized his loving heart by simply watching him interact with his two children, revealing his love for them and others.

Troy enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Another passion Troy had was cooking. He could make some of the best dishes! Many loved and appreciated his quick wit and humor; he was a joy to be with.

Troy was employed by Delta Café for 10 years as a cook and manager. He had worked as a pipe fitter for six years and currently worked with Mac Fire Systems.

Troy departed this life on March 11, 2020, at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City at the age of 34.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory one daughter, Haiden Elise Gatz, and one son, Carter Troy Gatz.

Troy was preceded in death by his mother and his grandfathers, Albert Padilla and Dennis Penson.

Survivors include Katie, his two children, father, two brothers, Alan Gatz and wife Candice, Marshal Gatz; two sisters, Heather Dahms, Chestney Smith and husband Jeremy; grandparents, Donald W. Gatz and wife Kathy, Donna Thompson and husband Dudley, Elaine Penson; stepmother, Janelle Gatz; in-laws, Ignacio and MaryAnn Silva; three nieces, Brynlee and Baylee Gatz, Gracie Smith; one nephew, Tucker Smith; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at Meeker First Baptist Church, 625 Loy St., in Meeker.

Services are under the direction of OK Cremation and Funeral Home, Oklahoma City.

To send flowers to Troy's family, visit the funeral home's floral section.