Vicki Lynn Lofton, 65, of Shawnee, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, and from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 19.

Private family services will be held due to the CDC guidelines of no gatherings of large crowds. Burial will be at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

