On March 12, 2020, Barbara Elizabeth (Hewitt) McCune lost her battle with cancer.

She was the daughter of Charles and Texel Hewitt, born on Sept. 30, 1943, in Wendal, West Virginia.

She was married to Rodney McCune for 42 years. He passed away in 2001. They had seven children: Daniel, Eric, Mark, Michael, Dean, Christina, and Melanie. They moved from Canton, Ohio, to Shawnee in 1981.

She is survived by four children: Daniel, Eric, Mark, Christina; 20 grandchildren, one of whom, Nick, was raised by Barbara and Rodney as one of their own, 31 great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen, Judy, and Ruth Ann Hewitt and Rebecca Mills; brothers, Charles, Jack, and Ronald Hewitt from Canton, Ohio, two uncles Donald and Lawrence Hunt of Fairmont, West Virginia, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews across Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, West Virginia, and Florida.

She enjoyed being there for her family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and reading. She was an avid reader daily. Her favorite novels consisted of mysteries, romance and westerns. She loved taking walks in the neighborhood. Before she left this world, she said, “Don’t be sad for me.”

Barbara Elizabeth McCune’s memorial service will be at Fairmont, West Virginia, at Vincent cemetery on Vinegar Hill. To be determined at later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.