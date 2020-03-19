The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

March 12

• Michael Dale Brumley, 56, charged with driving while impaired.

• Jonathon Michael Koehler, 27, charged with failure to signal, intent to turn or stop, child restraint system required and valid driver’s license in possession.

• Jeptha Elliott Plooster, 18, charged with damage to business property.

• Britain Corey Ray, 29, charged with driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and possession of marijuana.

• Amanda Nicole West, 32, charged with intoxication and assault and battery on a police officer.

March 16

• Jana Jolynn Thomas, 28, charged with failure to yield/entering yield intersection, obstructing an officer, proof of security verification and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.