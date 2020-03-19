Three of Bartlesville’s largest youth centers will temporarily close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This week, the Boys & Girls Club, The Rock Ministries and the Westside Community Center announced they were suspending operations.

Local school districts have been making preparations now that the Oklahoma State Board of Education has voted to close all public schools until April 6 amid the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Officials with the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville have decided to close the club through at least April 6 as well. In a statement posted through social media, the club advised staff, families and youth to continue to take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Safety is the number one priority of the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, and we are doing everything possible to keep children, our staff and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus,” the statement reads.

Likewise, On The Rock Ministries is closed to the public and is doing its part to “implement social distancing policies,” according to Andy Dossett, director of operations.

“Even though the youth we serve aren’t at high risk, their families could be and the safety of the families we serve is of highest priority,” Dossett said.

He hopes the nonprofit, which houses a 6,600-square-foot recreation center, indoor skate park, concert center, computer lab playground, climbing wall, and outdoor patio, can open soon.

“At this time, we are playing it by ear, and every day the information is changing. No options are off the table and we are keeping an open mind,” Dossett said. “If the schools stay closed, we are considering options to open our computer lab for kids to do school work.”

Bartlesville’s Westside Community Center is also closing to help minimize the potential of any possible spread of COVID-19, said interim executive director Lorront Carney.

“We understand that with the local schools closing, this will cause a major burden to some families needing child care. Our concern is having a larger number of students at WCC will increase the risk of possible exposure,” Carney said. “We pray that everyone does their part in the effort to defeat this virus and be safe while doing so.”

With the closing of the Oklahoma public schools, the Salvation Army also has closed its Red Shield Club, said commanding officer Ian Carr.

“We are continuing to serve the community with our food pantry and direct financial assistance. We are working with the food bank to minimize the required interaction to mitigate possible transmission while still providing families with food and assistance. We are evaluating other ways that we can help in the community,” Carr said.

There are signs throughout the facility, located at 101 N. Bucy, in multiple languages that list the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s best practices for clients, according to Carr. He said the staff is sanitizing regularly and actively monitoring the situation.

“Ultimately our goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy while providing as much as we can without compromising their safety,” Carr said.