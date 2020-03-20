Bonita Eileen Hedge

Bonita Eileen Hedge, 84, passed away on March 17, 2020 at Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Bonita was born on April 21, 1935 in Barnsdall, Oklahoma to parents William McHaffie and Lavonne McHaffie. She graduated high school from Barnsdall and went to college at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, OK. Bonita was a housewife and later a caregiver with the Arvest Trust Department. During this time, she had met Ronald Hedge and the couple married in 1954 and later divorced in 1975.

Bonita is preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, Robin Black.

Bonita is survived by her son, Michael Hedge; daughter, Rhonda Williams and husband Paul; grandson, Heath Black and his wife Sallie of California; granddaughters, Courtney Bowline and her husband Jordan of Bartlesville, OK and Rachel Hedge of Tulsa, OK; great grandkids, Gabby Burke, Saige Bowline, Jebediah Black and Seamus Black; and host of lifelong friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org