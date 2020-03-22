In a plea for cooperation, an online post from the City of Shawnee reads, “Please join us in working to stop the spread and be a part of Shawnee's solution.”

According to a Facebook post Friday afternoon, more precautions are being handed down from city leaders.

“This afternoon, after much consultation, we have determined that it is essential for our community to take additional precautionary steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve,” the post issued on the city's Facebook Page around 4 p.m. said.

It states Mayor Richard Finley has issued an amended proclamation requiring the following additional measures effective immediately:

• All bars, lounges, hookah bars, cigar bars and vaping bars and lounges shall be closed to the public.

• All restaurant dining rooms shall be closed to the public, although drive-thru, carry-out and delivery options are strongly encouraged.

• All local gyms, dance studios, exercise facilities, recreation centers, spas and sporting facilities shall be prohibited from operating or opening to patrons.

• All essential grocery and retail establishments shall daily provide at least one hour of controlled access to patrons age 55 and over.

“We believe that these steps, along with voluntary actions taken by our citizens to reduce face-to-face contact, will help to slow the spread of the virus and allow our community to support those with the greatest needs,” the web page reads.

The City of Shawnee assures it will continue to provide essential services to the community.

“In support of our very own personnel and their families we have authorized work from home and telecommuting options when available, and modified work hours to reduce person-to-person interaction,” the post reads.

City leaders said they will be working with local businesses on complying with this proclamation.

