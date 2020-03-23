Doyle Wayne Alsbury, age 78, of Quapaw, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by close family after battling lung cancer. He was born on February 2, 1942 in Douthit, Oklahoma to Noel Alsbury and Ella Marsh Alsbury. He married Gloria Jean Turley on December 31, 1967 at Columbus, Kansas. They were married 52 years.

Doyle lived in the Picher/Quapaw area most all of his life. He grew up in the Holiness faith and loved the Lord. He attended schools in both Picher and Quapaw. Doyle owned and operated Doyle’s Appliance stores in Picher, Quapaw, Grove and Joplin for over 25 years. He was a good friend to many and loved his family dearly. He had a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary Alsbury and Ferrell Alsbury.

Doyle is survived by his wife of Quapaw, Oklahoma; two sons, Bryan Jones and wife Katina of Quapaw, Oklahoma; Dwayne Alsbury Noble and wife Jackie of Bixby, Oklahoma; two daughters, Serena Sartor and husband Paul of Frisco, Texas; Tania Coleman of Bixby, Oklahoma and one brother, Darrell Alsbury of Frederick, Oklahoma. Eight grandchildren; Amber Jones Gray and husband Chris of Bentonville, Arkansas; Blake Jones of Soldotna, Alaska; Ethan Jones of Quapaw, Oklahoma; Hailey and Sierra Sartor of Frisco, Texas; Ross and Mattie Noble of Bixby, Oklahoma; Christina Coleman of Bixby, Oklahoma. Two great grandchildren, Alysen and Hudson Gray of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.

The family will hold a private service at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Columbus, Kansas.

Doyle will be laid to rest at the Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Kansas.