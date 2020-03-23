OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced he will expand a gubernatorial task force to enhance the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitt’s announcement on Sunday came as some elected officials and business leaders were calling on the governor to take stronger actions to curb the spread of coronavirus, as 81 Oklahomans already had tested positive for the illness as of Monday and two had died.

The Governor’s Solution Task Force, comprising members of Stitt’s staff, his cabinet, interim State Epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe and Brigadier General Tommy Mancino, Assistant Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard, will come up with comprehensive solutions to help the state respond to COVID-19, Stitt said.

The task force is compiling data on coronavirus cases in Oklahoma and building models to determine when or where the number of cases might spike, he said.

However, Stitt continues to shy away from taking stronger action that could mitigate the spread of coronavirus. He has not ordered statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants, though some cities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have imposed their own.

“There may be a time when we have to do other things,” Stitt said. “That time is not right now.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order that limits social gatherings to 10 people and prohibits eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout, closes gyms and bans people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care.

Stitt said Oklahoma is following the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that advocate for social distancing and limiting groups to fewer than 10 people.

“We’re hearing stuff that’s happening in New York City, in California or Chicago,” he said. “We have a different set of facts here, that’s why we’re getting prepared for when our spike could possibly be.”

But Stitt and members of the task force noted that with targeted testing expected to increase this week, the state will see a jump in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Oklahoma’s Secretary of Science and Innovation Kayse Shrum said Oklahoma’s testing capability could increase tenfold this week due to an executive order Stitt signed to allow the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to conduct COVID-19 tests. That could put Oklahoma up to having around 10,000 tests, she said.

“After we get a good pattern of testing … we’ll be able to see a little bit clearer how quickly we anticipate that our cases are increasing,” she said. A doctor, Shrum is president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences.

Multiply cases by 11?

On a Sunday telephone town hall with U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, Dr. Larry Bookman, an Oklahoma City physician and president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said there may be 11 times as many people carrying coronavirus in Oklahoma as have been diagnosed.

Oklahoma’s coronavirus numbers are likely much higher than the current official numbers because few people have been able to get tested so far, said Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

“The time to act is now,” Virgin said. “We have to be proactive instead of reactive and, unfortunately, the governor, if he does take action on a statewide moratorium on gatherings or closing restaurants or bars, it’s going to be too late to flatten the curve.”

A prominent Oklahoma City businessman also is calling on Stitt to take bold action to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Saying “we can’t afford to not act any longer,” Paycom CEO Chad Richison sent Stitt a letter Sunday calling on the governor to immediately enact 10 policy recommendations to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The recommendations include temporarily postponing elective surgeries, implementing best practices for medical providers, helping grocery stores innovate their operations by providing drive-thru pick up or delivery for all customers and encouraging the use of technology, and temporarily closing some high-touch businesses like spas, nail salons and massage parlors.

Richison criticized Stitt for leaving the decision to close many businesses up to mayors across the state.

Stitt has said he doesn’t believe it’s the government’s job to restrict businesses.

Of the 67 Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19, 11 have been hospitalized, according to data the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday. The state’s second death from the virus — a man in his 50s from Pawnee County — also was reported Sunday.

Five Oklahoma City metro area hospitals announced starting Monday, adult patients will no longer be able to receive visitors in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Integris Health, Mercy Hospital, Norman Regional Health System, OU Medicine and St. Anthony Hospital policies will not allow visitors to see adult patients. Only one visitor, so long as the person is 18 or older, will be allowed to visit children and labor and delivery care at the hospitals.

Noteworthy:

• Four mobile testing sites will begin administering COVID-19 tests this week. They will be based in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Kay County and McAlester, Stitt said.

• Based on reports from Oklahoma’s hospitals, the state has 9.3 days of personal protective equipment on hand, Oklahoma Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said. Hospitals and medical professionals are reportedly having to ration or reuse some equipment, putting themselves at risk.