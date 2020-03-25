The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) is extending the expiration date of all Class D Driver Licenses, Commercial Driver Licenses (CDLs), Oklahoma Identification Cards and Handicap Parking Permits pursuant to Governor Stitt’s Executive Order 2020-07, declaring a State of Emergency for the State of Oklahoma. This extension will be in effect until further notice from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

“As a precautionary measure and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, DPS has been granted the authority to extend the expiration of the Oklahoma Identification Cards, Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses, Oklahoma CDLs and Handicap Parking Permits, with an expiration on or after February 15, 2020, until further notice” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has authorized the extension of the expiration dates of Commercial Learner Permits (CLPs) and Commercial Driver Licenses (CDLs) that expired on or after March 1, 2020. CLPs and CDLs that expired on or after March 1, 2020 will be extended and considered valid until June 30, 2020.

Additionally, DPS Driver License Offices around the state will only be open to online appointments but all drive tests (skills testing) for Class D and CDL licenses will be discontinued until further notice.

For options to renew or replace Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses or Oklahoma Identification Cards by mail or online, please visit www.ok.gov/dps.

Limitations to this extension will be applied to drivers with invalid driver licenses due to suspension, revocation or denial.