Updates

FAIRLAND — A suspect is in custody following a standoff of almost 11 hours at a house on Gray’s Farm Road near Fairland.

The suspect, Edwin Ball, killed one person and shot two more, including an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in the incident that started around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

The OHP trooper was struck by a piece of shrapnel during the incident.

Ball was being treated for injuries.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and OHP were processing the scene Wednesday morning.

Standoff ended about 5 a.m., started at 6:30 p.m.

An OHP tactical team and a hostage negotiator were called in to assist.

The story is ongoing.