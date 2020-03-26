Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville is among the facilities affected as three area health systems have announced updates to their visitation policies in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, the following facilities will no longer allow visitors for adult patients: Ascension St. John (all Oklahoma hospital locations), Hillcrest HealthCare System (all Oklahoma hospital locations) and Saint Francis Health System.

Also effective March 24, due to the special considerations for infant and children’s care and labor and delivery care, one hospital visitor is allowed to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient to an appointment, delivery and postpartum hospital care. This person must be older than 18, including siblings.

In the Ascension system, in addition to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville, these restrictions apply to the following facilities:

• Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa

• Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

• Ascension St. John Owasso

• Ascension St. John Sapulpa

• Ascension St. John Nowata

High-level critical care, palliative care, hospice and adult patients requiring assistance from a guardian or caregiver will be addressed on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation, according to a release.

All three health systems are requesting that visitors with a fever, who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment. These visitation changes are only temporary, the release states.

Video urgent care visits

Ascension Online Care is offering video urgent care visits, so patients can talk to a doctor from home. Ascension Online Care is a one-on-one video chat with a doctor that allows clients to get care from wherever they are – no driving or parking — allowing them to stay home to avoid exposure to germs, according to an Ascension release.

Online Care can be used for symptoms and conditions, including: cold/flu, fever, urinary tract infections, sinus or upper respiratory infections, eye infections, rash, sore throat/strep/cough, seasonal allergies.

Ascension Online Care visits are discounted to $20 through use of the code HOME so clients or a family member can have a video visit with a doctor without leaving home, the release states. No insurance is required.

While a diagnosis of COVID-19 at this point cannot be confirmed via virtual/remote care, care teams can screen patients, assign risk, answer questions and recommend the next steps a patient should take.

Online visits are safe and secure. Information you share during an online visit is handled with the same privacy protections as in-person visits, according to the release.

To get started, residents can download Ascension Online Care from the App Store or Google Play or visit AscensionOnlineCare.org. Once patients create a profile, they will be able to chat with a doctor from a video-enabled smartphone, tablet or laptop.