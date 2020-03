Connie Scott, 66, longtime Seminole resident, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Shawnee.

Connie Scott, 66, longtime Seminole resident, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Shawnee.

Graveside memorial services are planned for at 2 p.m., Friday, March 27, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Seminole, with Pastor Carol Hopper officiating at the memorial service.

Arrangements are under the care of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.