OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Friday, March 27, the state has 322 confirmed cases in 38 counties:

Oklahoma County - 94 cases

Tulsa County - 49 cases

Cleveland County - 39 cases

Kay County - 17 cases

Creek and Pawnee Counties - 14 cases

Canadian County - 11 cases

Washington County - 9 cases

Wagoner County - 8 cases

Payne County - 7 cases

Comanche and Wagoner Counties - 6 cases

Muskogee, Osage, Payne and Washington Counties - 5 cases

Adair, Custer, Lincoln, Logan, Noble and Counties - 3 cases each

Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Mays, McClain, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie Counties - 2 cases each

Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Jackson, Latimer, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Sequoyah and Stephens Counties - 1 case each

The age range is 0-95, with 115 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far there have been 1084 negative tests, 105 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

Deaths:

Tulsa County - male in his 50s.

Pawnee County - male in his 50s.

Cleveland County - female in her 60s, female in her 90s, male in his 60s.

Oklahoma County - male in his 50s, male in his 70s.

Creek County - male in his 70s.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.