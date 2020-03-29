Ruth Ann Weaver

Ruth Ann Weaver passed away Saturday, March 21st, 2020.

Ruth Ann Bacon was born June 22nd 1943 in Claremore, OK. She was the daughter of Ruth Dennis Bacon and father Miles Dana (Dink) Bacon. Ruth Ann grew up in Chelsea, OK. She attended school at Owala and later graduated from Chelsea High School on May 18th, 1961. She continued her education at Northeastern State University. She and James Eldon Weaver were married on March 30th, 1965 in Sherman, TX. They made their first home in Houston, TX. They later settled in the Bartlesville area where Ruth Ann began employment at SouthWestern Bell Telephone Company promoting as an electrical engineer. She retired from Southwestern Bell in 1992. Ruth Ann continued work at various locations including Woolaroc and WorldCom for an additional 7 years before retiring completely.

Ruth Ann was an active member of the Cherokee Nation. She served on the board of the Cherokee Gaming Commission, was an active member of the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club, and Bartlesville Women’s Indian Club. Ruth Ann also volunteered as President of the board for the OK Credit Union for 15 years. Ruth Ann loved to cook, go fishing, spend time with her family and working on several crafts including beading and basket weaving.

Surviving Ruth Ann are her husband, James Eldon Weaver of the home, a daughter and spouse Jami Weaver-Osburn and Clint Osburn. Four siblings: Robert Bacon, Milene Hunt, James Bacon, and Mary-Jane Knight. Two grand-daughters and spouses, Jessi and Ryan Wade; and Mari and David Hoffman, 5 great-grand children, one great-great granddaughter and a host of nieces and nephews all of which she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Dennis Bacon and father Miles Dana (Dink) Bacon, and one son-in-law, Raney IJ Goad Jr.

A celebration of Ruth Ann’s life will be hosted by her family at a later date.