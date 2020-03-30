MIAMI - Administrators at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) will move all previously scheduled face-to-face and hybrid courses online for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the rapidly developing COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic. In addition to moving classes online, NEO will cancel its spring commencement and nurse pinning.

“Our goal is to continue our efforts to deliver a quality education and serve our students the best we can,” said Dr. Kyle J. Stafford, NEO president. “It is frustrating to know our spring semester has been disrupted by COVID-19, but we are doing our part to follow state and federal guidelines and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

NEO has also closed campus to visitors, locked down campus buildings, and implemented a temporary telecommuting/work-from-home program that will allow campus operations to continue through internet and phone.

In addition, NEO has asked the limited number of students still in the residence halls to leave campus by April 1. Students moving off campus may be reimbursed, depending upon payment methods for housing and meals and reimbursements are anticipated to be completed during late April.

“As a rural college, we understand some students have circumstances preventing them from leaving campus, and we are committed to assisting them,” added Dr. Stafford. “But we are asking all residential students not to return to campus until we contact them to arrange collection of their personal items.”

For more information, contact Jordan Adams at Jordan.m.adams@neo.edu.