As the threat of COVID-19 continues, so are precautions being put into place to slow its spread. The City of Shawnee released a second amended proclamation by Shawnee Mayor Richard Finley, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday evening. Perhaps the most significant is an added order for Shawnee residents to shelter in place, refraining from all unnecessary travel from home.

Additions include:

• all essential grocery and retail establishments are required to provide at least one hour of controlled access to patrons age 55 and over;

• all garage/yard sales are suspended through April 30;

• city parks will remain open and residents will be allowed to use them for exercise, abiding by the CDC guidelines on social distancing, but all recreation equipment is to be considered closed to park patrons —including all playground or exercise equipment and sports/recreational courts and facilities; and

• all directives contained in Gov. Kevin Stitt's Sixth Amended Executive Order 2020-07, and amendments are incorporated and being implemented by the city.

Extended

Much of the declaration remained the same except it added an extension to the date. The original state-of-emergency document was to expire April 6, but now the edict is to be honored through April 30 — unless another amendment or extension is added.

Items in Finley's original declaration that have been extended through April 30:

• Shawnee Special Events Permits for activities planned through April 30 are suspended and no new permits will be granted during that period;

• all events with 10 or more people taking place on city-owned and operated properties, including streets and alleys, except for City Commission, Shawnee Municipal Authority, and Shawnee Airport Authority meetings, are prohibited through April 30;

• all events with 10 or more people taking place on city-owned and operated properties that are managed or operated by outside organizations are prohibited through April 30;

• Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission, and Citizens Advisory Boards meetings are suspended through April 30;

• Shawnee Municipal Authority will temporarily suspend utility cut-offs for customers unable to pay their utility bills through April 30; and

• Shawnee Municipal Court hearings are postponed through April 30 — persons affected by rescheduling will be notified.

Watch for updates.