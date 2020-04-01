Thomas H. May passed from this life, March 31, 2020, aged 84 years. He was born January 28, 1936 in Odessa, Texas to Russell Denton May and Mary Maxine (Haller). Tom grew up in Tulsa where he graduated from Central High School in 1954. He attended Westminster College and was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He then attended the University of Oklahoma and went on to graduate from the University of Tulsa School of Law in 1962. Influenced by the WW2 patriotism and heroic adventures of his two older cousins, Ted and Bill Haller, Tom joined the Air Force National Guard and found his best law school study hall in the back of an ambulance (the irony) while serving as a medic. Following Law School, Tom was in the private practice of law and a partner with R.D. May and Associates engineering firm until he was tapped to run and serve as the District Attorney for Oklahoma's Ottawa and Delaware counties with public service throughout the next five decades. One of Tom's sabbaticals from the DA's office took Tom and the family to Santa Fe, NM, to launch the famous Inn of Loretto and work for Warner Bros. as a double for John Wayne in The Cowboys. Tom retired from his role as District Attorney in 2003 where he ventured again into private practice and to captain his sailboat in Florida.

Tom maintained his father’s BBQ recipe a with great determination to stay true to the lifetime of RD's passionate research. Tom continued to support the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity as guiding three sons to become Beta's at OU. Tom's special friends that were present throughout his life were from high school and fraternity, practicing law and politics, Scouting, and his kindest neighbors of Monkey Island, Oklahoma, and Rockport, Texas. Tom was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Rockport, Texas where he affirmed his dedication to his faith through RCIA and baptism.

Tom was preceded in passing by his father, Russell Denton May, his mother, Mary Maxine Haller, his son, Timothy Doherty May, and wife, Cathy Schnackenberg. Those left to cherish his memories include: his ex-wives, Marcia Musgrave, Kathleen Howells, Pamela McVay, Janice Jackmon, and Mary Francis; sons, Anthony Howells May of New Castle, CO, his wife Chandelle and daughter Ellie, Russell Haller May of Orlando, Florida, and his son Bryson, Tim's sons of Santa Cruz, California, Harrison and Thomas; sister, Susan Lynn Kirkpatrick of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and her daughters, Mary Kay and Laurie. He is also survived by a host of loving extended family and friends.

At Tom (and Cathy's) request, a private memorial ceremony for both will be held on their beloved panoramic Cline Top ridge on the western slope of Colorado's Rocky Mountains.

