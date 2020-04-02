Two medical experts on the city’s new COVID-19 Emergency Advisory Board say the local government should seek the immediate closure of local daycare facilities.

The board met for the first time on Tuesday. The panel was created by the City Council on March 23 and is tasked with reviewing the city’s COVID-19 mitigation measures. Its duties also include advising the council of additional measures that might be needed as well as monitoring the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Washington County.

Topics at the meeting also included large crowds of shoppers at some local retailers and the local hospital’s preparedness for an increase in patients due to the virus.

Daycare discussion

Dr. Kyle Craig and Dr. Gopal Chandrasekharan pushed for the immediate closure of local daycare facilities, citing at least one person associated with a daycare who has tested positive for the virus.

“Speaking as a pediatrician in the community, I’ve been a bit frustrated that the daycares have not been asked to shut down,” Chandrasekharan said.

Children, in particular, could be “silent infectors” of the virus, showing no symptoms themselves but still capable of infecting those around them — including older and otherwise at-risk family members, he said.

“I humbly plead and request the city, the esteemed members of the City Council to make this a No. 1 priority, to shut down all daycares,” Chandrasekharan said. “I’m afraid it’s already too late, but I think we need to do whatever we can to mitigate further spread and transmission of the virus.”

Craig expressed frustration that an Executive Order issued earlier this month by Gov. Kevin Stitt lists childcare facilities as “critical infrastructure,” allowing them to remain open during the pandemic.

“I’m confused and frustrated by the idea that this is an essential function,” Craig said. “I understand the argument that there are essential workers who are using and depending on daycares — I get that. What I don’t get is understanding the fact that those essential workers are even more at risk of catching this because their kids are in daycare.”

He said those essential workers with children in daycare are more likely to be exposed to the virus, with or without symptoms, and run the risk of transmitting the virus to those they are serving.

Large retailers

The board also discussed how to lower the volume of residents at the city’s larger retail businesses through voluntary steps, such as asking people to make fewer trips to the store and selecting one person in the family to do the required shopping.

“We’ve all seen people shopping with five or six kids … and it’s disheartening,” Chandrasekharan said. “It’s disheartening because we know what’s coming if this continues.”

He added that everyone should be washing their hands and face when arriving home from shopping or anyplace else, and leaving footwear outside.

“These are important things that you want to make sure that you’re doing so that the people you love in your life are still there come Christmas,” he said. “That’s a stark thing to say … but the reason we’re saying these hardcore things is we don’t want to be put in a position, two months from now, where we’re having to make decisions that are against our oath.”

Another board member, Vice Mayor Alan Gentges, presented mitigation measures that other communities are using, including:

• Implementing mandatory signage, warnings and instructions for social distancing throughout businesses.

• Requiring certain employees to be provided with barriers to separate them from customers

• Limits on the number of people in buildings.

• Testing/temperature checks before entering business for work.

• Limited hours.

Medical preparedness

Angie Bidleman, vice president of Nursing Services/Chief Nursing Officer with Ascension St. John, discussed the hospital’s ability to deal with increasing numbers of cases with the virus.

“Currently we are in Phase 1 of (a three level-strategic plan),” Bidleman said. “We are working on redeployment of staff, orientation of critical care nurses, and calling back any and all nurses that have retired but want to come back in and help.”

Bidleman described COVID-19 as “unforgiving and unrelenting,” saying a significant percentage of those infected have and will continue to require advanced critical care. She said the hospital has plenty of personal protective equipment and ventilators, which critically ill patients with the virus often need.

“We’ve had amazing donations (of PPEs) throughout the community,” Bidleman said.

She said the hospital receives daily shipments of supplies, “so I don’t have concerns about that,” Bidleman said.

Board member Mike Moore, Ascension St. John President/CEO, assured the panel the hospital is prepared for a potential influx of patients requiring medical care due to the virus.

“As the numbers grow, (we will) expand to meet the need,” he said. “We are prepared.”

Up next

The City Council’s next meeting is set for Monday, April 6, via teleconference. Mayor Dale Copeland said the council is expected to consider whether to keep the current mitigation efforts in place, amend them or cancel them.

It is difficult to find a balance between placing too many restrictions on the city’s restaurants and businesses to placing too few, he said.

“By April 6 we will decide whether to amend or extend the deadline,” he said. “Some say we’re doing too much while others are saying we’re not doing enough.”

City staff will compile the COVID-19 board’s recommendations based on Tuesday’s meeting. The City Council could be asked to consider the following recommendations:

• Extend existing measures and proclamation of emergency.

• Close daycare facilities.

• Close additional businesses or limit occupancy, including barring or limiting the number of minors allowed into retail establishments.

• Acquire services to track success of social distancing.

• Expand age range in “stay at home” order.

• Reduce gathering limits to five.

• Track travel to determine compliance and to adjust restrictions.

To view a recording of the COVID-19 board’s meeting, see www.cityofbartlesville.org.

— Information provided by Kelli Williams of the City of Bartlesville.

— Staff writer Kristine Dudley contributed to this report.