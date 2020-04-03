As Bartlesville Public Schools prepares to launch its long-distance learning program beginning Monday, officials are trying to make the transition easier for parents.

Elementary school teachers will be calling parents to help everyone get on board with at-home learning.

“A lot of parents are feeling overwhelmed because they’re not teachers,” said Granger Meador, Executive Director of Technology and Communications. “We are going to be much more flexible. We’re trying to support kids and help them learn.”

As cases of COVID-19 continued to grow in the state, the State Board of Education unanimously approved an order on March 25 to implement a Distance Learning Plan to complete the 2019-20 school without reopening school buildings. The approach to distance learning will be different from school to school and district to district because student and staff access to technology and training will be different, according to the State Department of Education website.

The plan for Bartlesville schools will vary by grade level.

Last week, Superintendent Chuck McCauley said elementary school students would continue studying and learning through packets prepared by their teachers. The lessons will be available next week through three methods:

• They can be downloaded via computer.

• They can be picked up outside elementary schools.

• Students who are getting breakfast and lunch meals through the bus route system can pick up lesson packets through the drivers.

Middle and high school students will complete assignments via computer. Meador said last week that because all students do not have internet service, the district has purchased 275 Wi-fi hotspots to be distributed to homes based on need. He said all hotspots have not arrived yet and the district is still working out any problems associated with the devices.

For students who were unable to pick up their Chromebook or charger before schools closed or who are having equipment problems, the high school is offering a device swap. The drive-through service for grades six to 12 is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at the high school Hillcrest Drive loop. School officials ask individuals to remain in their vehicles unless instructed and maintain proper 6-foot social distancing; there will be a location to drop off the old device.

If a student’s Chromebook or charger was lost or left inside the building, students can get a new device and or charger at the drive-through.

Students in programs such as Bruin Academy or self-contained Special Education classrooms will receive special instructions from their teachers about if, when and where checkouts will occur.