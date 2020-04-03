MIAMI — There still are only eight confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County, according to the latest Oklahoma State Department of Health report as of 7 a.m. Friday, April 3.

An additional case was reported in Delaware County — now 11 — with only two in Craig County.

Statewide, there are 988 confirmed positive cases with an additional four deaths:

o Three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65.

o One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.

There are now 38 total deaths in the state.

The OSDH reports 1,315 negative tests with 289 hospitalizations.

Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

An eighth confirmed case was reported Friday by the Jasper County Health Department in Carthage, Missouri.

There have been four positive cases in Cherokee County, Kansas, as of Thursday.

Pursuant to Gov. Kevin Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.

OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

There currently are 19 drive-thru locations, but none in the tri-county area. The closest is at Pryor.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.