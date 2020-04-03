Robert “Bobby” D. Martin, 83, of Miami, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. Bob was born in Fairland, Oklahoma on August 5, 1936 to the late Roy and Kizzie (Testerman) Martin. He lived in Miami for most of his life, only recently moving to Connecticut to be closer to his daughter and her family. Bob worked at B.F. Goodrich for many years before starting his career in real estate. He worked for Bomford, Couch & Wilson selling houses and ultimately found his true calling as a builder. He built over 25 beautiful homes in Miami and the surrounding area and was very proud of this accomplishment. Bob treasured his dear friends and loved talking about all the good times he had with them over the course of his lifetime. He adored his family and never missed a chance to talk about them. He was an extremely proud father and grandfather. He was a diehard Sooner Fan, an avid reader, an outstanding water-skier in his younger days and quite the dancer. He is survived by his daughter Christi Sullivan and her husband Tim Sullivan of Berlin, Connecticut and three grandchildren, Casey, Ali and Sean Sullivan, his sister, Phyllis Mantle and his stepdaughter, Laurie Schmidt both from Miami, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be celebrated privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.