Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland has extended the State of Emergency for the city in an effort to prepare for the possibility of even tighter restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move comes before the City Council meeting on Monday, April 6, during which council members will be asked to consider implementing recommendations discussed by the COVID-19 Emergency Advisory Board. Those recommendations are likely to include additional restrictions to those the council implemented on March 23.

“My original proclamation of emergency was issued with the sincere hope that it would prove adequate for this crisis,” Copeland said Thursday. “Reports in recent days have dashed that hope as we continue to see daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases reported.

“With an abundance of caution and a desire to protect our community I am extending the proclamation to May 4, 2020. It is my sincere prayer that our community may see the decline and end of this virulent infection during that time.”

COVID-19 is highly contagious and has been responsible for more than 6,000 deaths in the U.S. and at least 38 in Oklahoma to date. There is no cure, treatment or vaccine for the virus. Officials have hoped to “flatten the curve,” or lengthen the time span for the number of infected people requiring medical care in an effort to not overload the country’s health care systems.

During an emergency meeting on March 23, the City Council approved City Ordinance No. 3525, which resulted in the closure of some businesses, limited restaurants to curb-side or delivery service, suspended several city functions such as Municipal Court and park shelter rentals, and closed most city-owned facilities to public access.

Gov. Kevin Stitt followed shortly with an executive order that further restricted businesses across the state and included a “Safer in Place” order for people older than 65, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical conditions that put them more at risk for critical illness, requiring them to remain at home except when obtaining food, medication, gasoline or medical care.

“No mayor wishes to be compelled to issue a Proclamation of Emergency for the community,” Copeland said. “But critical circumstances require equal responses if we are to apply our best efforts of resistance in this battle. I ask everyone to join together in observing the guidelines of distancing and greatly reducing populations in gatherings, particularly large-format stores.

“Together we can sacrifice for the short period of weeks to emerge with smaller losses for our future.”

The panel was created by the City Council on March 23 and is tasked with reviewing the city’s COVID-19 mitigation measures. Its duties also include advising the council of additional measures that might be needed as well as monitoring the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Washington County.

Recommendations to be considered by the City Council on Monday include:

• Close all daycare and childcare facilities.

• Close Adams Golf Course.

• Ban garage sales, estate sales and auctions unless otherwise authorized by law.

• Limit city meetings to teleconference or videoconference when possible.

• Adopt language pertaining to the “Safer in Place” order for vulnerable populations as set forth by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order.

The COVID board’s recommendations also include taking actions to decrease crowding and improve social distancing in retail stores.

Actions the council will be asked to consider Monday include:

• Restrict minors under 16 from entering retail stores as a customer.

• Allow only one member of a family or household to enter a store at one time.

• Make social distancing mandatory for retail operation employees where applicable.

• Make use of Personal Protective Equipment mandatory for retail operation employees where applicable.

• Require use of a physical barrier, such as a sneeze guard, to separate cashiers from customers.

• Use the “Lawton Model” to reduce customer capacity for retail stores (total square footage divided by 500).

The City Council meeting will be held via videoconference, in accordance with Senate Bill 661, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. Residents can view the meeting live on the city’s webcast, www.cityofbartlesville.org, or on local cable television’s Channel 56.

Anyone who would like to provide questions or comments to the council prior to the meeting may do so by emailing covid-19@cityofbartlesville.org.

— Information provided by Kelli Williams with the City of Bartlesville.