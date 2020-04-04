In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic McLoud businesses Our Little Flowers and Brown's Family Funeral Home donated several flower arrangements to the residents of McLoud Nursing Center as they remain secluded in the facility.

According to Isaac Brown of Brown's Family Funeral Home and Our Little Flowers, he and his wife Conner made several flower arrangements for the residents.

"With everything that's going on everyone is trying to do their part across the world and the best way we could do our part is make sure all the residents in the nursing homes (have something positive)," Isaac said. "I know that solitude can be one of the worst things people go through and we were just trying to brighten their day a little bit and let them know that they're not forgotten."

Conner said she and her husband made 68 arrangements for the residents to show them that they're still cared about and thought of.

While they brought the flowers to the McLoud Nursing Center, Isaac said they were not allowed to enter the facility for the health and safety of the residents.

However, Isaac said the staff and administrator of the center Marilyn Love said the residents truly appreciated the gesture.

"They said it meant so much to them and we're looking forward to doing it again just to keep their spirits up," Isaac said.

In addition, Isaac said it's important for local businesses to work with their communities and spread as much joy as possible during this challenging time.

"There's only one way that everyone's going to get through it and that's by working together and having an open heart," Isaac said.

Both Isaac and Conner said that they are planning to deliver more flowers to McLoud Nursing Center and other organizations as time goes on.

"Our motto at the flower shop is 'No rain. No Flower' and through this rain something good is going to grow because you can't have flowers without rain," Conner said.

