Deborah Lynn Carter, age 66, Carthage, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Grove, Oklahoma.

She was born September 1, 1953 in Borger, Texas to the late Daniel Palmer Carter and Bernice LaVerne Reed Carter.

Deborah was an avid antique hunter and dealer.

She is survived by one son, Daniel Jessen, Joplin, Missouri; one daughter, Nicole Gibbs, Grove, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Bristol Jessen and Bailey Poage; two granddaughters, Collette Poage and Megan Gibbs; one nephew, James Pruet; and one niece, Gwen Pruet.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Online memorials be left on Deborah’s online guestbook at Worley-Luginbuel.com

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, Oklahoma.