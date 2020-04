GROVE - A Yukon resident was involved in a dirt bike accident just half a mile south of Grove.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, 25 year-old Levi Holcomb was driving through a ditch and attempted to jump a driveway. Holcomb was separated from the bike in mid-air and landed on the ground. He was taken to INTEGRIS: Grove and then life-flighted to Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.