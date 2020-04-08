Ardmore police apprehended a man for first degree burglary after a short foot chase this weekend— one of several property crime reports that police have recently seen a small increase in.

"I don’t know if it’s just the increased stress of the situation or if some people are out of work now that would have not been previously, but it just seems to be at least an increase in the reported incidents," said Ardmore Police Department Sgt. Larry Payne.

Property crimes are defined as crimes to obtain money, property or some other benefit such as burglary, larceny, theft, motor vehicle theft and vandalism.

Over the course of the weekend in Ardmore, police press reports involved one incident of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, burglary in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, trespassing, petit larceny, vandalism (less than $1,000) and theft of a motor vehicle.

At around 2:32 p.m. on Friday, April 3, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Culbertson in reference to a disturbance.

The victim reportedly advised police that the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Brandon Cryer of Ardmore, had kicked open her back door and come into the residence. Payne said Cryer allegedly grabbed two piggy banks with an estimated $200 and left the area.

Cryer then returned to the residence around 10 minuets later and kicked open the door again, allegedly grabbing the victim’s purse and car keys and fleeing the area in the victim’s vehicle.

For an unknown reason, Cryer reportedly brought the car back to the residence a few hours later and when officers arrived on scene he allegedly took off running. Payne said the foot chase only lasted for a few minutes and Cryer was apprehended about three blocks away from the residence.

"I don’t know the details or the background in that, but when he brought (the car) back he decided not to stand around and explain himself so he took off running and he was caught," Payne said.

Cryer is currently being held at the Carter County jail for the complaints of burglary in the first degree, larceny of a motor vehicle, obstruction of an officer and resisting an officer.

Citizens are encouraged to take extra precautions to make sure the doors on their homes and vehicles are locked and to watch for and report suspicious behavior.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, which has reportedly seen a similar increase in property crimes, has advised citizens to record the serial numbers on their equipment, vehicles, trailers, firearms and other items and to place these numbers in a safe location.

"We believe if we all work together, help and watch out for one another, we will come through this as a stronger community," the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post regarding the situation last week.

Law enforcement across the southern Oklahoma community are working diligently to ensure citizens safety. Anyone who encounters suspicious activity is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement.