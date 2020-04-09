The Bartlesville Regional United Way has created the 2020 COVID-19 Impact Grant Program in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The program, which was approved during a regular board meeting April 2, will allow for grants of up to $4,000 for area 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that are working to address needs directly related to the coronavirus within the regional United Way’s service area.

The total funding for the program is $40,000, which became available when the board of directors postponed the implementation of the 2020 Community Impact Grant program and transferred the approved $40,000 to the new program.

“These are unprecedented and challenging times, and we want to make sure the United Way steps up to meet the needs of those in our community,” said Lisa Cary, president and CEO of the regional United Way.

The local United Way funds the programs of its 13 member agencies, which include organizations such as Mary Martha Outreach, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, Agape Mission and more. While any of the member agencies can apply for a COVID-19 Impact Grant of up to $4,000, so too can other local nonprofits.

Organizations that would like to apply for a grant can contact Cary via email at Lisa@bartlesvilleuw.org to begin the process. Each grant request, which ultimately will be directed to Cary, will need to define how the money will help fund a program aimed at mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. All grant requests will be reviewed by a special grant committee on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Grants requests will continue to be approved and funded until all money available through the program has been distributed.

Once activities funded by a grant have been completed, the organization that received the money from the United Way will be asked to submit a summary to Cary that notes how the funds were spent and how they made a positive impact in the community.

“As a nonprofit organization which relies on the generosity of those who make donations to us, we’ll always strive to be good stewards of the public’s money,” Cary said. “And as we all fight against the coronavirus, I think helping those who have been negatively impacted by this dreaded disease represents a very wise investment in our community.”

A part of the Bartlesville landscape for nearly a century, the Bartlesville Regional United Way has a stated mission of “leading the fight to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities.” To learn more, please visit their www.bartlesvilleuw.org.