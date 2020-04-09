Raymond Leroy Blain, age 90, passed away April 7, 2020, at his home in Tecumseh.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 9, at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

Graveside services for Raymond will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 10, at Cummings Cemetery in Maud. Life Springs Hospice Chaplain Paul Jones will officiate.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic and CDC guidelines, only 10 people may gather at the graveside. All others will need to remain in their vehicles.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.