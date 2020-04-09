Seminole State College sophomore Jaxon Cooper, of Prague, was recently named the Outstanding Health Sciences student for the 2019-2020 academic year. The Seminole State Educational Foundation honors one student from each of the College’s five divisions at its annual Spring Recognition Banquet. Due to restrictions on large gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event has been postponed, but each student will be recognized at a later date.

Cooper is a graduate of Prague High School. At SSC, she is majoring in Applied Health Sciences with an emphasis on Medical Laboratory Technology.

Her greatest challenge at SSC has been the recent shift from face-to-face instruction to online coursework.

“I have to make myself a schedule and stick to it no matter what I have going on that day,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s favorite instructor is Assistant Professor of Life Sciences Susan Walker.

“I had her for two semesters for Biology and Microbiology. She always showed how much she loved what she was teaching, made class easy to understand and always went above and beyond to help me and my classmates,” Cooper said.

Cooper credits her success at SSC to the instructors that were invested in her, the friends in her classes and maintaining a routine.