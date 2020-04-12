MIAMI — Ottawa and Craig counties report an additional one confirmed positive case of COVID-19 while the number in Delaware County spiked significantly according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health report issued Sunday morning.

There are now 18 in Ottawa County, seven in Craig County and 50 in Delaware County.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 1,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The OSDH reports 20,790 total cumulative specimens as of April 10 with 22.511 total cumulative number of specimens as of April 10.

There have been a total cumulative 453 hospitalizations.

Two additional deaths have been reported, both in Tulsa County and both males in the 50-64 age group.

There are now 96 total deaths in the state.

The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor.

These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated this week, the OSDH release said. All other numbers listed in this report are current.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.