Daniel Alan Rogers

Surrounded by Family, Daniel Alan Rogers passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at home in Bartlesville, OK. Dan was the second born child to Harvey and Betty Rogers in Durango, CO on July 8, 1958.

During the early years, the Rogers home was ever changing. Being a Fish and Wildlife Biologist, Harvey followed employment that moved them from Durango to Decatur, Alabama then to Boise, Idaho and finally to Tulsa, Oklahoma all before Dan started 3rd grade.

Dan graduated from Tulsa East Central High School May 1976. He started at Kerr Elementary school and graduated from 5th grade in August 1969. He attended and was promoted from Lewis & Clark Junior High in May 1972. After he received his diploma, he then went on to attend classes part time at Tulsa Community College until May 1980. Transferring to Oklahoma State University he attended full time and received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology in December 1982. During High school and college, he worked for Safeway Stores Inc. vesting a small retirement after 12 years of service in 1985.

Introduced by a mutual friend on a blind date, he met the love of his life, Daisy Mae Thorn, in 1985. He always said it was love at first site. After a short courtship, they were married in Keys, OK, on July 26, 1986. In the fall of 1987, they moved to Broken Arrow, OK, where Dan went to work for Facet Quantek as a Cam Programmer and CAD Draftsman. On New Year’s Eve of that same year, Daisy gave birth to their first child, Brandi. Only a couple years later, Dan and Daisy welcomed the Rogers Twins, Bryan and Benjamin in May 15, 1990.

In October of 1990, Dan went to work for Nowata Filtration as a Product Manager and later earned the position of Senior Applications Engineer while serving as Chief Engineer for the company concurrently. With this new job came the decision to move from their custom built home in Broken Arrow to a spacious two story house in Bartlesville, OK. About 6 years later, the family found their forever home, a beautiful country home just on the outskirts of town in Osage Acres.

In March of 2005, Dan went to work for Heater Specialists Inc. as a Drafting Manager. Shortly thereafter, Dan was promoted to Project Manager and served as Chief Engineer for the company. Just after accepting this position, Dan was diagnosed with Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease. For the next ten years, Dan commuted daily from Bartlesville to Owasso. He was granted full disability retirement in May of 2016 after 42 years of continuous employment. Dan was also a 30 year member of Society of Manufacturing Engineers and was certified as a Manufacturing Technologist by SME.

His hobbies included anything that had to do with sports. He loved watching football. He really enjoyed fishing the Caney River. But his absolute favorite past time was woodworking; he could make anything out of wood. He and Daisy built everything from furniture to outdoor jungle gyms for the grandbabies. Most all their projects began with Daisy and the back of a napkin. Dan would design elaborate computerized CADD plans for each project.

Dan is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Daisy, three children; Brandi Avery and her husband James Avery of Coffeyville, KS along with their children, Ethan and Abby Avery; Bryan and Benjamin Rogers both from Bartlesville, OK, a sister; Diane Perkins of Yukon, OK.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested in-memoriam donations to Ability Works of Oklahoma.

A graveside service will be held for Dan at Memorial Park on Monday April 13, at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com.

Services will be live streamed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mrs.bavery